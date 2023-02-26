The Border Mail
Cash for safer cars 'critical' for young Border drivers with limited financial means

By Sophie Else
February 27 2023 - 3:30am
Soph Swinton, 18, says she doesn't feel safe when on the road, even though her car "passed the roadworthy". "I'm always on the edge, especially when driving long distances," she says. Picture by Ash Smith

Two Albury teenagers have given their backing to a proposed $5000 handout to young drivers to help them buy newer, safer cars.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

