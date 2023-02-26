Two Albury teenagers have given their backing to a proposed $5000 handout to young drivers to help them buy newer, safer cars.
Soph Swinton and Bronte Lee said the program would play a vital role in making Border roads safer.
The proposal is a Liberal and National parties NSW election promise to provide the subsidy to up to 1000 young drivers.
But Albury MP Justin Clancy said he hoped the Safer Cars for Country Kids program would go even further than that.
"I will be advocating to extend this program to as many young people as possible," he said.
Mr Clancy said he raised this issue directly with Premier Dominic Perrottet at last year's Bush Summit.
"We know that young drivers are over-represented in fatal crashes," he said.
"And sadly this is particularly true in regional areas - safety matters."
Ms Swinton said the proposal represented what would be "an amazing" program, as to have an additional $5000 would be "helpful".
"I don't have the money to repair my car and I am only on $15 an hour, so I just can't afford to keep upgrading," she said.
Ms Lee said for many people, but especially the young, driving "is a huge part of our lives".
"By introducing this scheme I think it is a great opportunity for young drivers to be able to stay safe on the roads, reducing motor-related accidents," she said.
"I hope this incentive encourages young people to get on the road."
Mr Clancy said the importance of gaining a driver's licence was especially important in a regional area such as Albury.
Mr Perrottet said the program would provide an extra incentive for young regional drivers "to ditch their old cars and upgrade to a more modern vehicle with better safety features".
"Young drivers in regional areas clock up the miles, and this is one way we can lower the risk of country kids being seriously injured or losing their life in car accidents," he said.
For Ms Swinton, having a car that was reliable was of utmost importance.
"If I traded my car in I would get around $2000 and I'm stuck in a cycle because where will I get a car for that much? I'm always putting money into my car," she said.
"If I had an extra $5000 I would be able to drive a lot further and get a safe, reliable car to use."
Ms Swinton said buying a car without the help of parents was "really hard".
Added to that were high fuel prices and the fact young people did not always have full-time jobs.
"It would be great if local government areas had more incentives for young people," she said.
"Owning a reliable, safe car will give young people a greater sense of independence."
