A FORMER shop in Albury's Mate's Building will be one of five early voting centres across the city, Corowa, Holbrook and Tumbarumba for the NSW election being held on March 25.
Unlike past elections there will be a week of prepolling, rather than a fortnight, and it begins on March 18.
The old Bing Lee store facing Kiewa Street and the masonic centre in Gulpha Street, North Albury, will be joined by the Oddfellows Hall at Corowa, Holbrook library and Tumbarumba RSL hall.
The Kiewa Street site will also double as the NSW Electoral Commission's office for the election campaign.
It will be open to the public for inquiries from Monday (February 27) and will be the venue for the ballot draw for election candidates.
Contenders for the vote have until noon on Wednesday March 8 to nominate and the draw will be held at 10am the following day.
Incumbent Liberal MP Justin Clancy, Labor Party member Marcus Rowland and Greens representative Eli Davern have all declared their candidacies.
Early voting starts on Saturday March 18 from 9am to 5pm and continues from the following Monday in the lead-up to election day.
There will be an extended opening for the prepolling sites to 8pm on Thursday March 23.
On election day, polling stations will be open at all previously used locations including schools, the Albury PCYC, Khancoban Hall and Mulwala civic centre.
Voters not on the electoral roll can still do a declaration vote provided they have identification to prove their address.
