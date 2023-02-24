The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Early voting centres flagged for NSW election in seat of Albury

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 24 2023 - 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury state election manager Matt Mitchell outside the office in the former Bing Lee store with a QR code which be used to check your voting status. Picture by Ash Smith.

A FORMER shop in Albury's Mate's Building will be one of five early voting centres across the city, Corowa, Holbrook and Tumbarumba for the NSW election being held on March 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.