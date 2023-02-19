The Border Mail
West Albury woman avoids conviction over her role in Anzac Day street fight

By Albury Court
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:37pm, first published February 20 2023 - 4:00am
Woman punched driver to the face after victim pulled to a stop near brawling teens

A West Albury woman walked up to the open window of a car and punched the driver in the head in the midst of a wild brawl near her home.

