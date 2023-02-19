Woman punched driver to the face after victim pulled to a stop near brawling teens

A West Albury woman walked up to the open window of a car and punched the driver in the head in the midst of a wild brawl near her home.
Shannan Hanorah Strong got involved in the melee in the wake of her 14-year-old son being targeted by an older teenager in the street.
That 18-year-old pushed the boy in the chest and threw a punch that missed, then was dragged away by his friends.
Strong had heard voices in the street outside her Kurrajong Crescent home on April 25 last year, about 1.20am, and went to her window to investigate.
Police said Strong saw three young people standing over her son, so she walked outside and yelled at them to leave him alone.
This prompted the older teenager to walk over to a chain-wire fence, which he began to kick.
Strong and this youth argued, yelling at each other "face-to-face".
When the teen's friends came over to him, she yelled: "Come and f---ing get him and take him f---ing home."
She then began arguing with a teenager who was friends with the youth, who then began fighting her son.
"Get the f--- off my son," yelled Strong, who then got involved in a fight with the teenage girls at the scene.
It was soon after this that a car pulled up and Strong attacked the driver - they knew each other through their sons being friends.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel said Strong, now 36, suffered significant injuries during the fight as a result of being attacked herself, including by a 15-year-old girl who punched her three or four times to the face as her head was being held down by another girl.
These injuries included a blood nose, a bruised left eyelid and scratches to her chin, neck, chest, back, left knee and elbow.
"It is my understanding that no one has been held to account for those injuries," Mr Patel said.
"Because of the injuries she was unable to go to work (for double-time pay rates on Anzac Day)."
Albury Local Court heard police who arrived on scene soon afterwards initially found it "very difficult" to determine exactly what happened as they were given "very different versions of events" including "false statements".
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she accepted the offending was "completely out-of-character for you".
Strong pleaded guilty to common assault and was placed on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction.
