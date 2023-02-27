A WODONGA family is rallying around its New Zealand relatives hard hit by the devastating Cyclone Gabrielle two weeks ago.
Steve and Sandy Kupa said 13 family homes at Omahu near Hastings, on the east coast of the North Island, were inundated by floods when the Ngaruroro River burst its banks.
Scores were displaced, left without power for a week and were still relying on bottled drinking water now.
Mrs Kupa said her husband flew to New Zealand on February 16 to help their extended family in the aftermath of the cyclone.
She said 13 out of 15 multi-generational homes belonging to about 80 relatives at Omahu village had been deemed repairable but most lost all of their household goods.
"Our family has found temporary homes for now but there are 10 to 15 people living in homes not meant to house that many," she said.
"There is no drinking water because in the village everyone has a water bore and the watertable has been contaminated with E. coli. Their pumps were ruined and their septic tanks were ruined.
"They're going to need bottled water for a long time.
"Initially, 10,000 people were out of their homes around the North Island, which is a lot for a small country.
"The force of the water even washed coffins out at cemeteries and knocked houses off their foundations."
Cyclone Gabrielle hit the island's northern region on February 12 and then battered the east coast, leaving at least 11 dead and displacing thousands.
Severe weather again hit the North Island on Friday, with heavy rain prompting more evacuations in Hawke's Bay.
Mrs Kupa said the flood was exacerbated at Omahu village when two lakes merged into the Ngaruroro River.
"The two lakes overflowed and merged with the river," Mrs Kupa said.
"This made is so much worse; it was like a tsunami!"
Having settled in Wodonga in 2017, Steve and Sandy and their daughters Alyssa and Holly had only visited their New Zealand relatives at Christmas for the first time in five years as a family.
Now Steve was back helping them with the clean-up and recovery.
Mrs Kupa said they had started a fundraiser to help their family get back on their feet.
She said they would have to replace all of their household and personal items.
"They are very proud people. None of them would ask for assistance; they're usually the first ones helping others in the village."
To donate visit: gofundme.com/f/steve-and-sandy-kupas-nz-family
