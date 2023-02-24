The Border Mail

Albury trainer Mitch Beer hoping Sacrlet Prince salutes in Country Champs

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 12:53pm
Albury trainer Mitch Beer is hoping Sacrlet Prince can win at his home track in the Country Championships Qualifier. Picture by Ash Smith

Albury trainer Mitch Beer is banking on Scarlet Prince being timed to the minute for the home $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at his home track on Saturday, February 25.

