Albury trainer Mitch Beer is banking on Scarlet Prince being timed to the minute for the home $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at his home track on Saturday, February 25.
The four-year-old is a strong fancy in the best field in the Southern District Racing Association's ninth year of hosting the race.
"He's won five from 11, so he knows how to win," Beer suggested.
"He rocketed through the grades last preparation, going all the way to Country Cup level.
"We've targeted this race for him and had to put him away a long way out because once you win six races, you're ineligible, so it's been a meticulous plan getting him here first up.
"He trialled at Wagga the other day and was super impressive.
"He'd be just in behind the speed from barrier two, probably let a couple of horses go and he should be able to get the drop on them late."
Beer has three runners, with Flying Sultan and Well In Sight joining Scarlet Prince, who will be ridden by Richard Bensley, while November Falls is the third emergency.
"Well In Sight's last race was a bit of a disaster, but her form before that was really good, she's had four starts at Albury for four wins, she might be a little smoky if the race is run to suit," he offered.
Albury Racing Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said earlier this week he was delighted with the field.
"I've been here four years and this would have every other year covered, well and truly," Beer added.
"There's no real standout, I guess that will make it an exciting race, there's probably eight or 10 horses that can win."
Six of the 16-horse field have Wagga trainers with Peter Morgan's Burrandana and Tim Donnelly's Participator among the fancies.
"Participator probably deserves to be favourite, always shown some promise, but you could run this race five times and have five different winners," Beer explained.
"It's great to see the quality of this race be so strong and says a lot about how strong racing has become in this area."
But Beer did offer a cautionary note about some of the fancied runners.
"It's very hard to go through on the first racing preparation and get to this level, there'a a few hard heads at the top," he revealed.
"As long as it's an Albury trainer that wins, I'll be barracking for them.
"You see the other trainers at the races or trials every second day and while it's obviously competitive, we're a tightknit group and you'd like to see one of us rewarded."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury will then host next month's Gold Cup carnival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.