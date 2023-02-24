All 1961 patients affected by the Albury-Wodonga colonoscopy recall have now been contacted, but about 70 haven't yet responded.
Safe Care Victoria has sent text messages, letters and used the Health Direct hotline to get in touch with patients following the investigation into procedures involving one surgeon.
An independent panel of experts reviewed procedures performed or supervised by Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt and found that some colonoscopies were incomplete.
Expert advice recommended a review and recall of all colonoscopies performed or supervised by the surgeon across the past five years, from 2018 to 2022.
The colonoscopies were performed or supervised by the surgeon at Albury Wodonga Health, Albury Wodonga Private Hospital and Insight Private Hospital (at the Gardens Medical Centre).
Safer Care Victoria said as of Friday, February 24, 1711 patients had already received their follow up clinical review conducted by a team of clinical nurse specialists with oversight from Safer Care Victoria and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
"Patients requiring further care started receiving face-to-face medical consultations from January 30 across a number of partnering health services with follow-up colonoscopies underway from February 4," the authority said in an update.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Safer Care Victoria chief executive Mike Roberts said his organisation would have continued oversight of the recall, ensuring affected patients received the best available support.
"SCV, along with the Department of Health, is continuing to work closely with the effected health services and a range of partner institutions including Peter Mac to individually assess all affected patients and ensure that follow-up care is completed as quickly as possible," Professor Roberts said.
"We know that this has been a distressing time for patients and their families, and each patient has been supported and offered counselling throughout.
"The program has reached out to 1961 affected patients via SMS, letter, and telephone and most of these patients have already completed their individual assessment. However, there are a small number of people, around 70, who have not yet responded."
"We are following up with these patients using a range of means including reaching out to referring GPs and contacting their next of kin. We encourage anyone affected by the recall who has not yet received their consultation to contact us via the recall hotline on 1800-950-677."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.