Fish 'hotels' at Belvoir Park Lake tipped to greatly improve native fish habitat

By Layton Holley
February 27 2023 - 3:30am
Richard Lamb places "hotels" and partially submerged logs in Wodonga's Belvoir Park Lake to protect native fish and turtle populations from predatory fish and foxes. Picture by Mark Jesser

"Hotels" with a waterfront view have been placed in Wodonga's Belvoir Park Lake to protect native fish species and improve the health of the waterway.

