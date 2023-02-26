"Hotels" with a waterfront view have been placed in Wodonga's Belvoir Park Lake to protect native fish species and improve the health of the waterway.
Stage one of Wodonga Council's Willow and Belvoir Parks master plan aims to protect the lake's native fish and turtle species through the installation of the hotels and large logs.
These will provide safe habitats and, in so doing, improve the ecology of the wetland.
The hotels, which were made by the council, are cube-shaped timber structures filled with vegetation.
The aim is to provide shelter for small native fish, such as smelt and gudgeon, that are at risk of being eaten by larger exotic species.
Outdoor operations manager Richard Lamb said the project stemmed from a partnership with the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action, Charles Sturt University and La Trobe University.
"This is a fantastic partnership that's delivered an important ecological enhancement grant to make a real difference to the environmental health of our wetlands," Mr Lamb said.
"This project began just prior to COVID-19 when we started a conversation with some government bodies about improving the water quality of Belvoir lake.
"It may be easy to overlook the small native fish that call our wetlands home.
"But they are a crucial part of the wetlands ecology.
"And it's important to do all we can to protect them from larger introduced species.
"We have native fish in this lake and we also have noxious carp, redfin and trout that prey on the native fish."
Mr Lamb said this meant the fish hotels would help grow the native fish population through supplying a shelter that the predatory fish could not penetrate.
"Placing logs in the water will also support turtles which are under long-term threat, largely because of a high rate of predation of eggs by foxes," he said.
Stage two of the masterplan involves drainage works to connect the wetlands in the area.
The following stage will involve planting vegetation to filter the water in the lake.
"This lake captures all of our CBD water, so it is important that we improve the water quality because this water then enters out into Wodonga Creek and then into the Murray," he said.
"Plants are the best natural filters of water, so as the water enters into these lakes it will be far cleaner and better, leading to greater water quality throughout our river systems."
The $150,000 project has been funded by the Victorian government through the department, under the integrated water management grant program.
