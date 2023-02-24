An established cattle farming property in the King Valley is on the market for more than $1.3 million.
Willowgrace, a 45-hectare lot at Hansonville, has been listed for sale by Elders Real Estate Wangaratta.
The farm is located less than 30 minutes from Wangaratta and Benalla, and is within close proximity of community services in the King Valley area.
It has been owned by the vendor for 38 years and subdivided into ten paddocks, with nine dams and a laneway system for stock movement.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Water can be supplied to two troughs with 63,000 litres of storage, with recently built cattle yards and a loading race, along with a large steel hay shed also included on the site.
Selling agent Dave Colvin revealed the price of the property was $1.35 million.
"The vendor has set this property up as a visually attractive proven and reliable producer of quality cattle and for it to run efficiently with new or modern low input working facilities," he said.
"Willowgrace will make an ideal additional farm holding for a larger cattle enterprise, or an ideal rural lifestyle destination."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.