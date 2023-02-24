A free festival of music, food and family-friendly entertainment is returning to the Border this month, giving punters the chance to celebrate the final days of summer.
Summer Nights will take over to QEII Square for its second year on February 24, with offerings bolstered by COVID economic recovery funding.
Starting at 4.30pm with a dance party for young ones and their grown-ups, live music will sound through the square.
Soulful improvisers Checkerboard Lounge will get the show started, followed by Calypso reggae ensemble BUSTAMENTO featuring four-time ARIA award winner Nicky Bomba.
Albury mayor Kylie King said visitors could come through Summer Nights at their leisure with no bookings required for the free event.
"After a hugely successful inaugural Summer Nights last year, we are excited to bring these events back to our community, giving people an opportunity to gather friends and family and head down to our city centre to enjoy some good vibes, yummy food and awesome entertainment," Cr King said.
Recent good weather bodes well for the return of Summer Nights in late February, particularly after flooding wreaked havoc with council's outdoor events program from December to early January.
Three Music in The Gardens performances were either cancelled or relocated, and the long-awaited Gardenesque festival was postponed from October to January.
After considerable flood recovery work, followed by a few weeks of seasonally good weather, organisers are hopeful the disruptions of a third consecutive La Nina are behind them for Summer Nights.
