Three women have been charged after police officers were allegedly assaulted following a street brawl in Lavington on Thursday, February 23.
Police were called to a Boomerang Drive address after reports up to 20 people were involved in a brawl about 6.50pm.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested at a nearby home on Woomera Crescent, before the alleged assaults of police took place.
"Immediately after, officers were set upon by a group of young women, as the 28-year-old allegedly tried to flee," a NSW police spokesperson said.
"It will be alleged in court that officers were kicked and punched.
"Two women aged 23 and 24 were subsequently arrested at the scene, while additional officers were called in to disperse the crowd.
"The injured officers did not require medical treatment."
All three women were taken to Albury police station where the 28-year-old was charged with one count of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic).
She appeared in Wagga Local Court on Friday, February 24, where she was granted conditional bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Tuesday, February 28.
The 24-year-old was charged assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm, assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
She was also granted conditional bail to appear in Albury Local Court on the same date.
The 23-year-old woman was charged with assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
She was granted conditional bail to appear before Albury Local Court on Tuesday, March 14.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
