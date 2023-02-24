The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Women charged with assaulting police after Lavington street brawl

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three women have been charged after police officers were allegedly assaulted after a street brawl in Lavington on Thursday, February 23.

Three women have been charged after police officers were allegedly assaulted following a street brawl in Lavington on Thursday, February 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.