John Spencer has revealed he turned down the chance to resurrect his Ovens and Murray career by returning to play at his home club Chiltern.
The prolific goal-kicker, who spent six years at Wodonga Raiders, was contemplating a return to Birallee Park after booting 56 majors for Brock-Burrum in the Hume League last season.
But when the Swans came calling, family ties and the opportunity to win the first premiership of his career persuaded Spencer to opt for Tallangatta & District League football.
"I had a love-hate relationship with the Ovens and Murray," Spencer reflected.
"I had some good times at Raiders but stepping down to the lower level has made me enjoy footy more.
"The step back in training definitely suited me, having a beer on a Thursday night, it just felt more like what I grew up on, which was Chiltern.
"In the O and M, you've got to have a Powerade on a Thursday night, waiting for the teams and little things like that.
"There's been instances where I've thought of coming back in, as recently as this season.
"There was the option to go back to Wodonga Raiders but I didn't think I could do it while still trying to play a high standard of cricket.
"Yes, I did think about it. I was teetering on the edge of it - at that stage, it was between Brock and Raiders - but then Chiltern came in and I decided to come home.
"I just don't think I could have made it work as well as I wanted and I wouldn't have wanted to do it half-arsed."
Spencer admits time is running out if he wants to claim that elusive senior flag.
"I've always wanted to go back and retire at Chiltern," he said.
"I think it was just the right time to go back.
"There's been instances here and there where I've thought about going back but I've chosen mates; that's pretty much dictated where I've played my whole career.
"I've probably got two or three years left of decent footy - I'm not one of those young half-forwards who can play until they're 40.
"It's definitely an exciting time to go back and it would probably mean the most to me if I could win a premiership at Chiltern, growing up on all the history they've got.
"My grandfather grew up at Chiltern, my uncles played there, my great-uncles, so the whole family's been there for years.
"Hearing the stories from the Ovens and King days, about how successful Chiltern were, I'd love to be a little part of that history.
"If it doesn't happen this year, it doesn't worry me too much, but it's definitely an exciting prospect with the group that's there and the people who have come in this year as well.
"You can see why they won the premiership last year; training standards, numbers, it's all there and just the whole vibe around the club.
"There's always 15 blokes sitting there just watching pre-season training, the nights I've been out, so you can see the whole community is in on it.
"You can tell Brookesy (premiership coach Luke Brookes) built that culture because it wasn't like that six years ago."
Spencer has spent most of his career in the forward line - but not all.
"I played one game of full-back in my life and I don't want to ever have to do it again," he laughed.
"That was on Brendan Fevola so if I never have to do that again, I'll be pretty happy.
"I was very nervous when I got told on the Thursday night.
"'Fev' had his issues but he's still one of the best forwards of the last 20-30 years.
"It was a good learning experience because he wasn't a big leader, he didn't lead up a long way but he got into the right positions.
"He had good delivery coming out of the midfield and he knew he only had to do a 20-metre lead to get to that position and the ball was going to be there.
"His body positioning when he was going up for the footy, it was nearly impossible to get around.
"I'm not that athletic anyway but he'd get it out right in front.
"A couple of times I punched the footy as hard as I could but his hands were that strong.
"It was quite an eye-opener.
"I think he only kicked five on me that day so I'm pretty happy with that."
The element of surprise has been one of Spencer's biggest weapons.
"It's funny because you look at me and think 'he's a stay-at-home full-forward, wrestling and what not' but because I grew up on the Chiltern footy oval and Wodonga Raiders being another bigger ground, I actually see myself as more of a lead-up forward," he said.
"I'm better at leading up and hitting up at the footy.
"Obviously I've got a big frame so it's hard to get around me but the way I've honed my craft more so is a push-off, getting that gap, body positioning and then marking the footy out in front on a lead.
"Teams just go 'oh, we'll stick the biggest bloke we can on you, even if they're not that quick' but despite being a bigger fella, I've generally had a surprising burst of speed over 30 metres which has definitely caught a lot of people out.
"That's where I can get one up and that's how I've kicked a lot of goals."
A lot? More than 700 - but one enticing target still hasn't been hit.
"I'd give up every single goal I've kicked to win a premiership," Spencer admitted.
"Individual results have never dictated my enjoyment of playing team sport but if my efforts can help us win a game of football, brilliant."
