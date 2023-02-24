Howlong will celebrate 125 years in its home game against Baranduda on Saturday, February 25.
The club had to unfortunately postpone the event a number of times, due to COVID, but the Spiders will finally be able to mark its proud history, from 1896-2021.
Club historian Doug Nielsen has poured an enormous amount of hours into the function.
"A detailed document was completed in 2020 as a project to establish the actual formalised date of the establishment of the Howlong Cricket Club and much of the information documented was obtained from the National Library of Australia via the "TROVE" website. The complete document represents 38,734 words and 86 pages," Nielsen revealed.
"While there were various attempts to form the cricket club prior to 1896, the club up until this time, while participating in cricket in and around Howlong, had not officially been formed as a recognised body in its own right.
"At a meeting of the committee of the Howlong Cricket Club held on July 3, 2020, a motion was taken to formally recognise the establishment date of the club as August 15, 1896. The motion proposed to the committee members present was passed unanimously."
The club has an extract from the Trove National Library data base, from August 21, 1896.
"A meeting was held at Donnelly's Hotel on the 15th Inst. for the purpose of forming a cricket club," Nielsen revealed."
Howlong will also host its Team of the Decade at a function on Saturday, February 25.
