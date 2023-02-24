The Border Mail

Howlong Cricket Club to celebrate 125 years on Saturday

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 24 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:10pm
Hunter Ball (left) and Aaron Hoskin have been part of Howlong's rich history.

Howlong will celebrate 125 years in its home game against Baranduda on Saturday, February 25.

