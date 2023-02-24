The Border Mail

Hockey Albury Wodonga to host Come and Try events for players

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 2:40pm
Plenty of youngsters will line up for the Come and Try Days. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga.

Hockey Albury Wodonga will host a series of Come and Try Days, starting on Sunday. February 26.

