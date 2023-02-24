Hockey Albury Wodonga will host a series of Come and Try Days, starting on Sunday. February 26.
Albury clubs Falcons, Magpies, Norths, Scots, Wombats will stage their events at the Albury Hockey Centre on Sunday, February 26, from 9am-midday.
Wangaratta will also host its day on Sunday, February 26, for three hours, from 11am.
Corowa will follow at its complex on Thursday, March 2, from 4.30pm-6.30pm, while Wodonga's is scheduled for March 9 for one hour, from 5.15pm.
The association has been working hard in the off-season to ensure hockey is still on the agenda as a sport on the Border and North East.
February has been a busy month with the clubs representing the association and their affiliated state (Hockey ACT) in local school programs.
This month, the school roadshows program has already seen over 3000 students, with more to go.
"The Come and Try days tie in perfectly as a next step to those who may have already experienced hockey in their school recently," the association said.
"Hockey is such a fantastic sport with a real family atmosphere and a focus on enjoyment.
"We encourage anyone of any age and ability to come and give hockey a go over the coming weeks at a location that suits you.
"All gear is provided and each location is offering different things for the day, such as face painters, ice creams and more."
