YOUR SAY: Indi MP's solar energy plans 'completely impractical'

Every business person and resident in Indi should be aware that our independent federal member Helen Haines has decided that Indi will become an electric-only electorate, with no LNG gas, no petrol or diesel vehicles, only electric vehicles (EV), and everything will be powered solely by rooftop solar and lithium storage batteries.
Ms Haines sets it all out in an online article (co-authored with Saul Griffith) Home is where the heart is - or should be - on energy and climate policy, published August 1, 2022.
It is difficult to comprehend what Ms Haines would have us believe? That the 2.2 million homes in Victoria should all replace their gas appliances, both cooking and heating with electric. There is a cost, so every home owner will be given a $10,000 loan interest free, but still a debt to be repaid. That we will only be able to purchase EVs, which will be charged by our rooftop solar panels and batteries.
What are those people who live in blocks of flats, or just don't want rooftop solar supposed to do?
There is no mention of what is to power business, shopping centres, manufacturing, etc. They seem to have been treated as not worth consideration, along with those employed in these businesses.
Ms Haines' plans all fall into a heap, however, when you consider that the fuel (sunshine) which enables these rooftop solar panels (and solar farms) to produce electricity is severely limited in winter to only a maximum of nine hours a day (not allowing for any cloud or rain). This leaves 15 hours or 62 per cent of every day with no electricity produced at all. Surely this will lead to catastrophic, lengthy blackouts.
If Ms Haines is allowed to implement her plans it will be disastrous for every business and household in Indi. Readers, please read Ms Haines' article, learn how it will affect you and contact her at every opportunity to let her know how completely impractical her plans are.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I applaud the provision of public toilet facilities in council and other venues. Also the setting aside of cubicles that have facilities for small children and the disabled.
As a citizen who is now quite venerable and physically challenged, I rely on the assistance bars and aids provided when it is necessary to utilise public facilities.
Support bars are usually fixed to a wall at one side, and as the toilet seat is quite low sometimes, it is almost impossible to utilise them unless you have very strong shoulders.
It is possible to now obtain higher toilet suites and support bars can be fixed securely to the floor, so perhaps when installing or upgrading these facilities, these issues might be considered.
