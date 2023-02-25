Memories of Wodonga's sports store of champions

As told by Wodonga Sports Store owner Tony Conway.
There was a time when Mrs Weatherall from the Wodonga Hotel rang me and said she was too busy to come around to the store.
Tom, her son, was at college in Sydney and wanted a new cricket bat, pads gloves and so on, and her daughters were playing tennis and wanted new racquets and tennis outfits.
Not easy when you don't know sizes and colours, so we sent them a range that they could pick from.
It was sent by rail to Sydney and the girls returned what they didn't need.
This was a regular thing from then on until they left college.
Sometime after that, the salesman from the Head racquet company was demonstrating some new racquets to me. They were marked Lady Head, and made of aluminum.
Head office in America was sending them to all of their companies because they couldn't sell them. I asked if he would sell them to me for a discount and took the whole batch.
A phone call was received from a Fiona Landy in Tooma, NSW.
Her daughters at school in Sydney wanted tennis racquets and would I send something that would suit them. I had no hesitation in sending them the Lady Head racquets.
They must have been happy as three other girls asked their parents if they could have one.
Every time Fiona Landy needed anything related to track suits, tennis attire, and this was a regular occurrence, and I frequently wondered who she was since the only contact I had with her was a cheque in the mail or a phone call.
One day, we made a point of greeting a quiet man who was simply looking around.
I asked him where he was off to and he said Tooma. My answer was I have never been to Tooma, but I do business with a Fiona Landy and he introduced himself as John Landy, adding: "That's my sister-in-law".
From then on, he made a point of stopping on his way through. Because he was so quiet, no customer would have known a world champion and Olympic runner was in the store.
