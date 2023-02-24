Former Ovens and Murray Football League Club Wangaratta Rovers' star Jake McQueen has revealed his one-year stint was a contributing factor in rejoining the VFL.
McQueen was among the Ovens and Murray Football League's top players last season, playing in the convincing interleague win over Goulburn Valley.
He stunned the O and M when he joined home club Nhill in the Wimmera Football League last October as an assistant coach.
However, the 24-year-old has elected to join Southport, although he plans to have Nhill as his second club.
The midfielder-forward has previously played around 30 games at state level with Essendon and North Ballarat Roosters.
"It definitely helped," McQueen replied when asked if his stunning O and M from played a role in rejecting the lower standard of the Wimmera Football League.
"Steve Daniel is the coach at Southport and he messaged a couple of O and M coaches to find out who's not on a VFL list here and I later found out that my name was coming up and then he called Crezza (former Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell), he and Crezza are actually good mates."
McQueen is coming off a career-best season at the Hawks and admits it was hard to leave.
"100 per cent it was, it took a good couple of months to decide what I was going to do," he revealed of the difficult decision.
"I always had the ambition to go back to the VFL, I just thought I'd do it later on, but the opportunity came up and I thought I may as well give it a crack now."
