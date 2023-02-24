The Border Mail
Ex-Wangaratta Rover Jake McQueen admits year at Hawks had role in VFL move

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 24 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:45pm
Wangaratta Rover Jake McQueen feels the pain of defeat in last year's preliminary final against Yarrawonga.

Former Ovens and Murray Football League Club Wangaratta Rovers' star Jake McQueen has revealed his one-year stint was a contributing factor in rejoining the VFL.

