Australian and US military helicopters briefly stopped in Albury on Friday, February 24, en route to a major national airshow.
Two Australian Chinooks and two US attack helicopters departed from Townsville and landed at Albury Airport to refuel on the way to the Avalon Airshow, between Melbourne and Geelong.
Nathan Eyers saw the helicopters heading to the airport from his workshop at BF Panels and took the chance to have a closer look.
"They all flew along the runway and then touched down," he said.
"You certainly heard them. I raced to the school to pick up my son and brought him down.
"All the staff were coming out and having a look around and were excited by it.
"My brother and I used to work on crop dusters when we were younger. I used to go up with the pilots and have just been fascinated ever since.
"It's great to see them come to town. It's awesome."
Witnesses said crew members entered the airport at various stages for a bite to eat.
The choppers departed the airport in formation.
