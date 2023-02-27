YOUR SAY: Kudos to former mayor for speaking up on a new hospital

This is definitely what will be best for future growth in both Albury and Wodonga.
Adequate funding won't happen unless someone speaks up and doesn't just allow Wodonga to accept a second best result, which is what usually happens.
The new mayor needs to follow Cr Poulton's lead and push hard for Albury Council's support.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Just came back from the Gold Coast after seeing the huge new hospital they are building at Kingscliff for the Tweed Shire (population 91,000).
The NSW government says it's "the largest investment in health infrastructure for regional NSW" and they are building it because their 250 bed Tweed Hospital is too small.
Given that there are six Queensland hospitals on the Gold Coast and the population of the Tweed Shire is less than Albury-Wodonga, you have to ask why are we being treated as third class citizens with our hospital?
Soon it will be election day in NSW, so get rid of the local member and for that matter, get rid of the government because nobody could be worse. Then next federal election, we can get rid of the local federal member.
The role of the Reserve Bank is to try and keep the economy ticking along, trying not to allow our economy to get out of control. The only weapon they have is to adjust interest rates.
When the current Reserve Bank governor made the statement that interest rates will remain low until 2024, this was totally irresponsible and he should have been stood down then. How he came to that decision is of concern as the storm clouds for the world economy were gathering at that time.
The government of the day have a responsibility as well in maintaining the economy and have to take some responsibility in interest rate rises. They also have to make unpleasant decisions, but they need to communicate these decisions and not blame others.
Note the Australian economy is basically built on dig it up and put it on a ship and collect the royalties. It leaves us vulnerable to the world economy as Australia is only a small fish in a big ocean.
