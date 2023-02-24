There will be no live racing action at Saturday's Dederang Picnic Racing Club meeting.
A track inspection late on Friday afternoon by Racing Victoria stewards deemed the track unsafe for racing.
However, the club has decided to still host a phantom meeting with all the traditional attractions minus the racing.
The club posted the news on social media on Friday afternoon.
"The marquees are all set up and ready for a perfect 28 degree in Dederang," the club posted.
"Saturday's event is going ahead but unfortunately our planned six race card will not be.
"The stewards have flagged safety concerns about a section of the track which poses a risk to horses and jockeys.
"Their safety is paramount, so the committee have decided to proceed with our fantastic event as planned, just without racing on site.
"What this means is that the Fashions on the Field, Dederang Mile foot race and tug of war have been bumped up to top billing - arguably the standing they deserve."
The highly popular meeting consistently attracts crowds of more than 4000.
The club appealed to the public to still support the meeting.
"At a time like this, our club and community still need your support,"
"We have invested countless hours and significant funds to create a fantastic family event that supports so many community groups throughout the Kiewa Valley.
"If you were planning to come along, we ask that you still do and bring your friends."
Patrons who pre-purchased tickets and hospitality can still obtain a full refund by visiting the Country Racing Victoria website.
