Man, 36, arrested and charged, faces court over allegations of stalking Albury woman

A Brocklesby man accused of stalking a woman in December will front Albury local court on Monday, February 27.
That follows his brief appearance in Wagga local court today, February 25, where he was refused bail.
The 36-year-old man was arrested at his home on Main Street on Friday, February 24, at 7.20am.
Following extensive inquiries police issued a search warrant at the property where they allegedly found cannabis, drug paraphernalia, knives, ammunition and documentation.
The items were seized to undergo forensic examination.
In December of 2022, officers from the Murray River Police District commenced began investigating allegations that the man stalked and broke into the woman's house.
The man was taken to Albury Police station, where he was charged with break and enter and three counts of stalking or intimidation with intent to fear.
Police will allege in court that the man broke into the woman's house and stole several items, including jewellery, on Saturday December 3, 2022.
It will be further alleged that the man returned to the house on two further occasions in February 2023.
Investigations are continuing.
