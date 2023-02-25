Man, 36, arrested and charged, faces court over allegations of stalking Albury woman

The Border Mail
A Brocklesby man accused of stalking an Albury woman has been charged

By Sophie Else
Updated February 25 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
A Brocklesby man accused of stalking a woman in December will front Albury local court on Monday, February 27.

