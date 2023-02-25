The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig the first female to play in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial A-grade

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:14pm, first published February 25 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New City's Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig.

Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig became the first female to play in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's premier competition on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.