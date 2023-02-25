Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig became the first female to play in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's premier competition on Saturday.
Tschirpig took the field for New City in their Provincial A-grade clash away to Corowa, lining up alongside former Test bowler Daryl Tuffey, New Zealand youth international Talor Scott and South African professional Eben Botha.
Tschirpig's father, Jason, also made his debut in the match at Ball Park.
The 16-year-old capped an already momentous occasion when she picked up the wicket of Kade Wilson, clean bowled for nine.
Tschirpig bowled four overs, finishing with 1-30.
"It was very special," New City president Brad Baker said afterwards.
"She's a young kid who's done a lot of hard work, not just at training but in her own time as well, people giving her private coaching to work on her bowling and her batting.
"Jaidyn started this season in C-grade and was bowling well there so with all the rep stuff, we thought we'd give her a go in B-grade and she held her own there.
"She's done all the hard work, done everything we've asked of her so we thought we'd give her this opportunity and see how she went."
New City lost the game, bowled out for 109 replying to Corowa's 193, but it didn't take the gloss off an unforgettable day for the Lavington-based club.
"Jaidyn was a little bit nervous at first but she handled it really well," Baker said.
"She learned that the loose balls get hit pretty hard and the ones you put on the stumps, they respect."
Catherine Wood, who worked with Tschirpig in the Riverina academy, was watching at Ball Park.
"It was so good to see her out there," Wood said.
"She knew how big it was to play first-grade cricket and she's been nervous since she knew on Thursday night.
"To actually get out there, she was crazy nervous.
"But I said to her 'just back yourself and every ball is your best ball.'
"I think she felt a little bit better after that.
"Jaidyn is a very timid and shy young girl who absolutely loves cricket with all her heart and wants to do well.
"She's a quiet achiever, she goes about bowling and you don't hear much from her.
"But she hits a great line and length all the time and she will always take wickets.
"She's getting taller and stronger and faster and it's so good to see her develop.
"It's really exciting to see and I'm so happy for her.
"I explained to her she's the first female to ever play first-grade in Albury-Wodonga and she was quite surprised at that.
"I caught her at a drinks break and I gave her a big hug and I said congratulations and she said wow.
"She had no idea that it was actually so special, so to be able to look back on this in the future and say 'I was the first woman to play first-grade in Albury-Wodonga' is pretty exciting."
