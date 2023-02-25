Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig became the first female to play in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's premier competition on Saturday.
Tschirpig took the field for New City in their Provincial A-grade clash away to Corowa, lining up alongside former Test bowler Daryl Tuffey, New Zealand youth international Talor Scott and South African professional Eben Botha.
Tschirpig's father, Jason, also made his debut in the match at Ball Park.
The 16-year-old capped an already momentous occasion when she picked up the wicket of Kade Wilson, clean bowled for nine.
Tschirpig bowled four overs, finishing with figures of 1-30.
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.