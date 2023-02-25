A 32-year-old woman has died in a two-car collision near Jindera that left three people hurt, one so seriously he was flown to Canberra hospital.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the crash happened on the Bungowannah-Hueske Road south-west of Jindera on Saturday about 1pm.
The woman was trapped in the car and died at the scene, while two children also in the car didn't suffer any injuries.
The children aged 12 and three, were taken to Albury hospital via road ambulance.
A man, 21, who was travelling east in a Toyota Prado was flown by air ambulance helicopter to Canberra.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a woman believed to be in her 60s and a man, 44, who were also in the second car suffered serious injuries. They were taken to Albury hospital for treatment.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and VRA units rushed to the crash site, which left the road closed in both directions with diversions put in place.
