A woman has died in a two-car collision near Jindera that left three people hurt, one so seriously he was flown to Canberra hospital.
A NSW Police spokesperson said the crash happened on the Bungowannah-Hueske Road south-west of Jindera on Saturday about 1pm.
The woman was trapped in the car and died at the scene, while two children also in the car suffered seat-belt injuries.
The children were taken to Albury hospital via road ambulance, as was a woman, in her 50s, who was driving the second car.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said two men, believed to be in their 20s, who were also in the second car suffered serious injuries.
One of the men initially was trapped, having suffered pelvic, chest and abdominal injuries.
He was flown by air ambulance helicopter to Canberra.
The other man, suspected to have suffered internal injuries, was taken by road ambulance to Albury hospital.
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and VRA units rushed to the crash site, which left the road closed in both directions with diversions put in place.
