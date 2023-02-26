The Border Mail
Police find man who disappeared in Wodonga on Thursday

By Sophie Else
February 26 2023 - 12:50pm
Missing Wodonga man, Jessie, found safe and well, police say

UPDATE: A Wodonga man who was missing since Thursday has been found, police confirmed on Sunday.

