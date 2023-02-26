Missing Wodonga man, Jessie, found safe and well, police say

UPDATE: A Wodonga man who was missing since Thursday has been found, police confirmed on Sunday.
Police were appealing for public help to locate Jessie, 24, who was last seen on Belgrade Avenue in Wodonga.
He was believed to be travelling to Albury.
They said the man was found after police received information from the public.
"He's fine, he was found quite early on Sunday morning, so everything is good," a Wodonga police spokesman said.
EARLIER: Concerns have been raised over a Wodonga man who has been missing since Thursday, February 23.
Police are appealing for public help to locate Jessie, 24, believed to have been last seen on Belgrade Avenue in Wodonga on Thursday about 4pm.
"Jessie is Caucasian in appearance, approximately 166 centimetres, with a thin build, blonde hair with bleached tips," police said in a statement.
Police believe Jessie might be travelling towards Albury.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.
An image of Jessie has been released and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Wodonga police station on (02) 6049 2600.
