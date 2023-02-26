The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Baranduda property described by agent as a 'masterpiece' sells for $1.44 million

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated February 26 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A large, contemporary house in Howards Road, Baranduda, sold after auction in a result described as a "great result for both the vendors and buyers". Picture by Mark Jesser

A Baranduda four-bedroom home described as "a contemporary masterpiece" sold for $1.44 million on Saturday, February 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.