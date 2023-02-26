A Baranduda four-bedroom home described as "a contemporary masterpiece" sold for $1.44 million on Saturday, February 25.
A strong crowd gathered for the auction at the Howards Road property, which was sold by Wodonga Real Estate.
Built by Hadar Homes, the house boosts large living areas, a media room, butler's pantry and an inground pool on a large 4409 square metre block.
The property was passed in after one bid, but then sold after negotiations for a price described as a "great result for both the vendors and buyers".
Auctioneer Clint Ilsley said the buyers had been looking for a house for the past two years.
"The buyers finally found their house, and are very proud," Mr Ilsley said.
"The home was a modern contemporary house; I couldn't just pinpoint one thing about it, there were many factors of luxury.
"Everyone is very happy."
Mr Ilsley said he expected the house would sell given the area in which the property was situated, being "an established estate in an area that most people that build intend to remain".
"It's just fantastic to have a win," he said.
"The selling price was exactly what I excepted for a house of that calibre.
"And I appreciate the vendors trusting me."
Two properties were sold on the same day by Stean Nicholls Real Estate, but a third failed to attract a buyer.
Auctioneer Jack Stean said that third "unique" property on Edward Street was on a "fantastic street" close to central Albury.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home featured Murray River pine timber floors, a renovated open living area and a large alfresco entertaining area.
Mr Stean said it was a certainty to sell as it was reasonably well priced
"There was about a crowd of 30 people," he said. "I'm confident that although it fell through the cracks, the property won't be on the market for long."
A three-bedroom, two-bathroom Albury property on a large 800 square metre block sold for around $600,000.
Although "a smaller crowd turned out for the day" one bidder was very happy with the purchase, as were the vendors.
The Morningside Place home boasted an "elegant" granite kitchen, a large inground pool and north-facing private alfresco area.
A North Street house sold before auction for an undisclosed price, but "it was a good transaction and all in all we're very happy."
