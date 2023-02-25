East Albury look set to play finals following a nervy win over Tallangatta on Saturday.
Victory by two wickets has lifted the Crows above both the Bushies and Albury, who lost away to Lavington with a bye to come in round 22.
With both teams chasing a place in the provincial competition's top six, there was plenty at stake at Alexandra Park, where the Crows started the day in seventh place, half a game behind the visitors.
Captain Brett Davies lost the toss but East Albury were swarming all over the Bushies early, Harry Jackson (4-30) leading an onslaught which saw Tallangatta reduced to 5/29.
The dangerous Shoaib Shaikh, John Oswell, Matt Armstrong and Matt Oswell made just seven runs between them as the Crows took control.
Four of the top five were caught behind by Miles Hemann-Petersen, whose work behind the stumps was impeccable.
Dilhara Lokuhettige (20), Andrew Lade (25) and Thomas Gibbs (29) steadied things in the middle order but Tallangatta were dismissed for just 147.
It wasn't the most fluent run-chase you'll ever see, Salinda Perera's 35 apart, but key contributions from Hemann-Petersen (20), Gagan Preet Singh (26) and Darren Keenes (19) edged the Crows towards their target and across the line.
"All the boys were emotionally invested into making today a success," Davies said.
"Losing the toss didn't worry us, our new balls put their top order to the sword and when you get the two boys at the top out, you know it's a big part of their success.
"Hats off to Harry and Whitey (Cameron White), who have been outstanding all year."
East Albury visit rock-bottom New City in the final round of the home-and-away season while Tallangatta hosts third-placed Lavington.
More to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.