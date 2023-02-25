The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Joe Cooke's 117 helps Belvoir to victory over Wodonga Raiders

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 25 2023 - 10:07pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brilliant century from opener Joe Cooke proved the difference in Belvoir's win over Wodonga Raiders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.