A brilliant century from opener Joe Cooke proved the difference in Belvoir's win over Wodonga Raiders.
Cooke scored 117 from 122 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six, as the Eagles batted first and posted 217 all out.
Belvoir captain Drew Cameron (40) put on 101 with Cooke for the third wicket before the home side lost their last seven wickets for just 11 runs.
Matthew Ryan stormed to 6-28 with the ball and there were two wickets each for Dhanuska Chanaka Ranaweera and Jonathan Carson.
Raiders, though, almost chased the total down.
Jack Stewart led the way with 54 off 89 balls, Archer Scammell adding 27 down the order before Ryan's 16 off 15 balls kept the visitors hopes alive.
However, they came up short at 8/202, with Eagles co-coach Matthew Jaensch collecting 3-27.
Belvoir remain fourth, just one win behind St Patrick's and Lavington, and are guaranteed a place in finals.
