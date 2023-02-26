The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Live

Border Bullets Regional Bash coverage from Griffith Exies Sports Club

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Bullets batting against the ACT Aces.

16.20 - BULLETS WIN

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.