14.35 - WICKET
It's been a while but the Bullets have their third, John Oswell showing a safe pair of hands in the deep as Jack Sanson (46) looked to heave Sam Stephens down the ground for six.
18 overs gone, ACT 3/133
14.24
Into the last five overs and ACT have reached 2/103.
Jack Sanson 42, Logan Watts 26.
14.14
After an over of leg-spin from Callum Langlands, the ACT have moved along to 2/72.
Chris Galvin is back from hospital with three stitches in his right hand after taking that catch in the deep earlier.
14.03 - WICKET
Luke Backhouse snares ACT captain Tyler Van Luin, caught and bowled for six.
Aces 2/52 in the ninth.
13.52 - WICKET
You just can't keep this man out of the game. Tendai Chisoro brought on to bowl the sixth over and he strikes with ball number two, castling the dangerous Bell for 33.
ACT 1/41
13.46
Ryan Brown is getting the treatment now. Bell has raced to 33 off 15 balls, striking at 220.
13.42
Eric Bell is not mucking about here. The ACT opener has already smashed two sixes and is 20 off 10 balls. Scammell's first two overs have cost 19 runs and the Aces are 0/23
13.30
We're into the second game of the day in Griffith, with the Bullets up against ACT Aces.
The CAW boys have won the toss and are having a bowl.
Scammell opens up again and ACT are 0/4 after the first.
Aces coming into this one off the back of a win over South West Steamers.
12.25 - WAGGA WIN
It's all over, the Sloggers getting the job done with two balls to spare.
Osborne's Ed Perryman was there at the end, 15 not out, and the Wagga boys are pumped.
Despite Liam Scammell's best efforts, picking up three wickets in his first over, the Bullets simply didn't have enough runs in the bank after being rolled for 88 this morning.
Wagga were 4/14 after five overs but Brad McMillan (26) and Hamish Starr (20) played crucial knocks in the middle order.
Scammell finished with 4-13, Sam Stephens 2-13 and Tendai Chisoro 2-26.
12.20
Wagga 8/85, four needed off the last over.
12.17
Wagga 8/80 - two overs left
12.08 - WICKET
Two in the over for Stephens and the Bullets can smell victory.
Wagga 8/68 chasing 89
12.06 - WICKET
Sam Stephens is brought back into the attack and he strikes with his first ball, Chris Galvin taking a very good catch in the deep. It comes at a price, though - Galvin has split the webbing in his hands and comes off the field with a fair bit of blood on his pants.
Wagga 7/68
12.05
Wagga edging closer, now 6/68 with another 21 needed off the last 24 balls.
Hamish Starr is playing nicely on 20.
11.57
Wagga 6/60 with six overs remaining. Every single is crucial now.
11.50 - WICKET
Chisoro again! Shaun Smith goes down the ground but straight into the safe hands of Luke Backhouse.
Wagga 6/56 and the Bullets are very much in business.
Don't go anywhere, we've got a thriller on our hands in Griffith.
11.41 - WICKET
And there is that breakthrough! Tendai Chisoro the man to strike, trapping McMillan lbw.
Wagga 5/50, needing another 39 to win.
11.40
We've reached the halfway point in Wagga's innings and the Sloggers have recovered to 4/41, having been 3/0 early. Brad McMillan 20, Hamish Starr 8.
The Bullets need another breakthrough with only 88 runs on the board.
11.20 - WICKET
Scammell strikes again! Samuel Smith tries to hit over the top but Dave Tassell, running back, takes the catch.
Five overs gone and Wagga are in all sorts at 4/14.
Amazing how momentum swings so quickly in sport - the Bullets' body language in the field tells you they're up and about. They were rolled for 88, remember.
10.55 - WICKETS!!!
Liam Scammell has taken three wickets in his first over and I literally can't type fast enough.
What a start, Wagga 3/0 with Alex Tucker, Nathan Corby and Joshua Staines all back in the hutch.
Brendan Simmons' high diving slip catch to get rid of Corby was an absolute jaffer.
10.45 - BULLETS 88 ALL OUT
The Border Bullets have been bowled out for 88 by Wagga Sloggers in the first of their Regional Bash matches at Griffith.
Only two players reached double figures as the Bullets, having lost the toss, were dismissed in just 16 overs at Exies Oval.
Ben Fulford (36) and Liam Scammell (21) put up some resistance in the middle order but Wagga totally dominated, with Benjamin Snell picking up 4-7 and Darcy Irvine claiming 3-15.
10.36 - WICKET
Oh dear. Hatton clean bowled.
9/87
10.35 - WICKET
Chris Galvin finds the boundary but is bowled next ball.
I think this is the definition of 'deep trouble' with the Bullets 8/87 after 15 overs.
10.30 - WICKET
Fulford's gone, caught behind for 36 off 32 balls.
Jarryd Hatton is the next man in.
Bullets 7/80.
10.21
I may just have jinxed the Bullets there. Apologies.
Brendan Simmons has just been stumped for four and the Bullets are 6/63.
10.20
Ben Fulford is batting well here. He's finding gaps and running hard between the wickets.
Border Bullets 5/63 after 12 overs (Fulford 28, Simmons 3)
10.12 - WICKET
It's going from bad to worse. Langlands bowled around his legs for a duck.
Bullets 5/43
10.10 - WICKET
Liam Scammell caught on the boundary and the Bullets are 4/43 at the start of the 10th over.
Callum Langlands joins his North Albury team-mate Ben Fulford in the middle.
10.00 - DROPPED
Liam Scammell goes aerial through the leg-side, the fielder gets both hands to the ball but can't hold on. Good save if he was a goalkeeper. Lifeline for Scammell, who cashes in with a boundary two balls later.
Bullets 3/32 (Scammell 16, Fulford 7)
09.42 - WICKET
And another! Matt Condon next to go, caught for one. They're falling like ninepins.
Bullets 3/12
09.35 - WICKET
Tendai Chisoro slaps Nathan Corby for six but snicks the next one and is caught behind.
Bullets 2/8 in the second over.
09.30 - WICKET
Nightmare start for the Bullets as John Oswell is caught third ball.
1/0
09.05 - THE TOSS
Liam Scammell lost the toss and the Bullets have been sent in to bat.
09.00
Good morning, cricket lovers, and welcome to the Griffith Exies Sports Club.
We've made the trip north to follow the Border Bullets, who are here fighting for the right to play in the Regional Bash finals at North Sydney Oval.
The cream of Cricket Albury-Wodonga is here, with the Bullets up against Wagga Sloggers at 9.30am before the crunch match against ACT Aces from 1.30pm.
Before play gets under way, let's remind ourselves of who's in the squad for today's double-header.
BORDER BULLETS: Liam Scammell (St Patrick's, captain), Tendai Chisoro (St Patrick's), John Oswell (Tallangatta), Matt Condon (North Albury), Ben Fulford (North Albury), Callum Langlands (North Albury), Brendan Simmons (North Albury), Jarryd Hatton (Corowa), Chris Galvin (Lavington), Ryan Brown (Lavington), Dave Tassell (Lavington), Max Heriot (St Patrick's), Luke Backhouse (Corowa).
Yeah, those blokes go alright...
