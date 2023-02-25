10.20
Ben Fulford is batting well here. He's finding gaps and running hard between the wickets.
Border Bullets 5/63 after 12 overs (Fulford 28, Simmons 3)
10.12 - WICKET
It's going from bad to worse. Langlands bowled around his legs for a duck.
Bullets 5/43
10.10 - WICKET
Liam Scammell caught on the boundary and the Bullets are 4/43 at the start of the 10th over.
Callum Langlands joins his North Albury team-mate Ben Fulford in the middle.
10.00 - DROPPED
Liam Scammell goes aerial through the leg-side, the fielder gets both hands to the ball but can't hold on. Good save if he was a goalkeeper. Lifeline for Scammell, who cashes in with a boundary two balls later.
Bullets 3/32 (Scammell 16, Fulford 7)
09.42 - WICKET
And another! Matt Condon next to go, caught for one. They're falling like ninepins.
Bullets 3/12
09.35 - WICKET
Tendai Chisoro slaps Nathan Corby for six but snicks the next one and is caught behind.
Bullets 2/8 in the second over.
09.30 - WICKET
Nightmare start for the Bullets as John Oswell is caught third ball.
1/0
09.05 - THE TOSS
Liam Scammell lost the toss and the Bullets have been sent in to bat.
09.00
Good morning, cricket lovers, and welcome to the Griffith Exies Sports Club.
We've made the trip north to follow the Border Bullets, who are here fighting for the right to play in the Regional Bash finals at North Sydney Oval.
The cream of Cricket Albury-Wodonga is here, with the Bullets up against Wagga Sloggers at 9.30am before the crunch match against ACT Aces from 1.30pm.
Before play gets under way, let's remind ourselves of who's in the squad for today's double-header.
BORDER BULLETS: Liam Scammell (St Patrick's, captain), Tendai Chisoro (St Patrick's), John Oswell (Tallangatta), Matt Condon (North Albury), Ben Fulford (North Albury), Callum Langlands (North Albury), Brendan Simmons (North Albury), Jarryd Hatton (Corowa), Chris Galvin (Lavington), Ryan Brown (Lavington), Dave Tassell (Lavington), Max Heriot (St Patrick's), Luke Backhouse (Corowa).
Yeah, those blokes go alright...
