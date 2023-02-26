A King Valley vineyard worker stung by a wasp on the job is lucky to be alive after nurses administering vaccines in the area supported him through a severe reaction.
Jason Williams visited the mobile clinic at Cheshunt Hall on February 22 or a Japanese encephalitis injection, before he returned to work and was stung by two paper wasps when inspecting a diesel fuel tank in preparation for harvest.
In a matter of minutes, he was in the early stages of anaphylactic shock as he began to itch and welts appeared around his groin and feet, which was out of the blue given he'd been stung by a lot of bees and wasps in all his years of outdoor work.
If not for the quick thinking of nurses Dianna Burr and Naomi Harrison and assistant Brigitte Barr-Smith, Mr Williams likely wouldn't be here to tell the tale.
'It's about awareness and responding to what you come across, which the nurses did beautifully," he said.
Mr Williams initially decided to go home and take antihistamines and have a cold shower to cool himself down, but it didn't help the cause.
"At that stage, the inside of my ears started to swell and I was getting welts on the back of my neck and under my arms. The cold water felt like boiling water," he added.
Mr Williams knew he required medical attention and toyed with the idea of driving into Wangaratta to see his GP, but decided a return to the vaccine clinic would be his best bet.
"By the time I got back there, it was getting hard to swallow and my vision was going blurry. This would have been 15 to 20 minutes after the bites," he said.
"From there, I felt like I needed to vomit and then I just started going downhill really quickly.
"They laid me down on the floor, threw some oxygen on and gave me an adrenaline shot straight away.
"They whacked the first one in and were onto triple zero. I ended up with three injections from what I understand and they were close to putting the fourth one in when the first paramedic unit turned up."
A MICA paramedic then arrived and transported Mr Williams to Wangaratta hospital, where he was treated in the emergency department and stayed overnight for observation, before he was released the morning of February 23.
He had another flare up soon after and saw his GP who prescribed him medication to aid his recovery.
"It was extremely fortunate that our staff were in the right place at the right time and it is great that they were able to provide medical assistance to Mr Williams," Albury Wodonga Health executive director of public health Dr Lucie Shanahan said.
"Our staff are highly trained and knew exactly what to do and full praise to them for their professionalism.
"We are thrilled Mr Williams has recovered from the incident and wish him all the best."
Mr Williams is now required to have EpiPens with him at all times.
"If I had have driven myself to Wangaratta, I don't think I would have made it. If I stayed at home, I don't know where I would have been or if I would have woken up," he said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
