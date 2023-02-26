Lavington guaranteed Albury faces a nervous wait for its finals hopes after claiming a 51-run win on Saturday, February 25, in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Albury has the final round bye and will need Lavington to topple Tallangatta to qualify for the top six.
The Panthers posted 8-212 at home with Riverina all-rounder Chris Galvin and former zone representative Sam Harris putting the match beyond the visitors with a 118-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Galvin top-scored with 72 from 94 deliveries, striking nine boundaries, while Harris chipped in with a patient 54 from 111 balls.
Albury had the ideal start when the Panthers fell to 2-14, losing the dangerous Matt Sharp (1) after he compiled a century earlier this month.
Captain Ross Dixon, who was the seventh bowler used, nabbed 4-37 from eight overs.
Albury fell to 6-97, before a 49-run partnership handed the underdogs an outside chance.
Seb Botes was terrific with 47, including four boundaries, while Kade Brown batted at No. 8 in making 34 from only 38 balls.
Albury had moved to 6-146, but then lost 4-15 to finish with 161 from 42.3 overs.
Meanwhile, North Albury again showed why it's the clear favourite to retain the title with a seven-wicket win over Wodonga.
The home side was desperate to cause an upset to celebrate popular stalwart BJ Garvey's 200th provincial game.
And great mate Bob Jackson led the way with an unbeaten 71 from 108 deliveries, with three sixes and four boundaries.
Batting at No. 3, Garvey showed typical grit in compiling 26 from 49 balls, sharing a 43-run stand with Jackson.
The Bulldogs had three other scores in the 20s to lose only five wickets and set a competitive total of 197.
Leg-spinner Cal Langlands captured 3-34 from 10 overs.
Openers Anthony Hartshorn (36) and David Farrell (35) sliced off around a quarter of the target with a 49-run stand, while Ryan Addison and Brendan Simmons saw the team home with an unbeaten 106-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
Addison finished 57 not out from 54 deliveries, smashing five sixes and two boundaries, while Simmons made 43.
Boom bat Matt Condon wasn't needed to bat, while Riverina rep Ben Fulford also wasn't required as the premiers looked to share the batting workload with finals now just one game away.
The ladder is: North 99, St Pat's 75, Lavington 75, Belvoir 69, East 60, Albury 60; Tallangatta 57, Corowa 42, Wodonga Raiders 36, Wodonga 30, New City 27.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the final round, Tallangatta hosts Lavington, East Albury is away to New City, Wodonga hosts St Patrick's, North is home to Raiders, while Belvoir hosts Corowa.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.