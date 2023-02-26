The Border Mail
Lavington topples Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 26 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 11:08am
Albury's Brandon Diplock puts everything into his delivery against Lavington. The latter won by 51 runs. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington guaranteed Albury faces a nervous wait for its finals hopes after claiming a 51-run win on Saturday, February 25, in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

