Mount Beauty ended Bethanga's hopes of sneaking into finals in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district after posting a win on Saturday, February 25.
The visitors needed to upset the Power, but fell 41 runs short.
Kiewa, which was in sixth spot, but had the bye, has retained its place.
"It was a season of missed opportunities, a lot of the close games we should have won, we didn't, it was a year of batting collapses, losing wickets in clumps," captain Brodie Sirl explained.
Bethanga qualified for last year's finals, but didn't get the chance to play when rain washed out play.
Meanwhile, Mt Beauty enters finals on the back of only one loss since Christmas.
Frank Iaria was superb with 78 from 101 deliveries, cracking a six and nine boundaries, while Paddy Dodd was electric with 66 from only 58 balls, with three sixes and six boundaries.
"Paddy Dodd took the game away from us, I've never seen a bloke hit it so clean," Sirl said.
Jack Robinson compiled a half-century.
Elsewhere, Dederang's Andrew Creamer stuck an unbeaten 52 in the five-wicket win over Barnawartha Chiltern.
Meanwhile, Yackandandah hammered Eskdale by 98 runs with Cam Evans (79) and Mick Walker (4-7) starring, while Baranduda belted Howlong by eight wickets.
The final ladder was: Yackandandah 75, Baranduda 69, Mt Beauty 63, Dederang 54, Barnawartha Chiltern 51, Kiewa 42; Bethanga 36, Eskdale 24, Howlong 18.
In the finals, Yackandandah will host Kiewa, Baranduda is home to the Miners, while Mt Beauty hosts Dederang.
