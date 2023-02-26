The generosity of the Kiewa community will allow a North East family to get their daughter vital stem cell treatment overseas.
While the final tally is yet to be confirmed, the $50,000 goal has been exceeded through a fundraiser on February 25 for Adeline Bickley, the two-year-old daughter of Wodonga-born nurse Lauren Hillier and her partner, Luke, which will get them across to Thailand for the procedure in June.
Adeline was born with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen or blood to the organ, which left her with quadriplegia, and at six months, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.
"There was 200-plus people there. It was very overwhelming." Ms Hillier said.
"We couldn't believe how many people came to support us. The Kiewa community gathered together and the girls who organised it put together such an awesome event."
Ms Hillier said the plan was to take Adeline to Thailand for 15 days, where she will undergo a range of treatment options.
"She'll do both the IV and spinal stem cells while we're over there and also have a bit of time in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, and maybe a bit of acupuncture as well," she said.
"Then she'll do a three-week intensive back in Melbourne, which is three to four hours a day of physio', speech and occupational therapy, five days a week.
"That will allow her to start using those stem cells and get the most out of them."
Ms Hillier is hopeful the treatment will provide Adeline with more core strength and improved function of her limbs.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
