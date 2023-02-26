The Border Mail
Kiewa event raises more than $50K for child's stem cell treatment

By Beau Greenway
February 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Lauren Hillier is grateful her daughter Adeline, 2, who has cerebral palsy, will be able to access stem cell treatment thanks to a successful fundraiser. Picture by Mark Jesser

The generosity of the Kiewa community will allow a North East family to get their daughter vital stem cell treatment overseas.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

