The Rock Yerong Creek defeats Osborne in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume

By Andrew Moir
Updated February 26 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:05pm
Brock-Burrum's Jordan Schilg adopted an aggressive approach, blasting 29 from only 24 balls in the finals win over Henty. Pictures by James Wiltshire

The Rock Yerong Creek upset Osborne, while third-placed Rand is out of contention after the first week of finals on Saturday, February 25, in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.

