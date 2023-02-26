The Rock Yerong Creek upset Osborne, while third-placed Rand is out of contention after the first week of finals on Saturday, February 25, in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.
Walla ended Rand's season, while long-time The Rock star Todd Hannam snared career-best figures against the favourites.
Right-arm medium pacer Hannam captured 6-18 from 7.1 overs as Osborne was skittled for 116.
"I've got some three-for's and four-for's, but have never even taken a five-for," he recalled.
"I only come off 10 steps, so it's pretty casual, but I try to bowl a little bit of outswing.'
Tom and Darren Howard made 18 and 17 not out respectively, with the visitors outstanding in the field.
"It was probably our best fielding, two of my wickets guys just took unreal catches," Hannam revealed.
It was probably our best fielding, two of my wickets guys just took unreal catches. Col Hagen caught Joe Perryman, a one-hander at point. He went with both hands, but it stuck in the left and he's a right-hander. We took three catches that could easily have not gone our way and it makes the difference between maybe chasing 170-180 rather than 116.- The Rock Yerong Creek's Todd Hannam
"Col Hagen caught Joe Perryman, a one-hander at point. He went with both hands, but it stuck in the left and he's a right-hander.
"We took three catches that could easily have not gone our way and it makes the difference between maybe chasing 170-180 rather than 116."
Boom bat Ed Perryman, who would prove the match-winner for the Wagga Sloggers against the power-packed Border Bullets in the Regional Bash just 24 hours later, was dismissed for seven.
The Rock was 4-64, but a 47-run stand between Hannam and captain Ryan Kirkwood (19) sealed the win.
Hannam finished unbeaten on 43.
Meanwhile, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock hammered Henty to end its season.
The favourites started with a 43-run partnership between Mitch Koschitzke (16) and Jordan Schilg (29), with the latter one of four players to scores 20s, including Trent I'Anson (24) and No. 8 Matt Heagney (22).
First change bowler Shannon Terlich nabbed 2-28 from eight overs.
Henty's No. 3 Bailey Armstrong struck an unbeaten 43 from 83 balls as the visitors slumped to 6-40.
However, a 53-run stand between Armstrong and No. 8 Jordan Klemke (23 from 51 deliveries) provided some hope before Schilg ripped through the lower order to claim 4-1 from only 1.5 overs.
And Walla's top five all made scores of 20 or more in compiling 7-160.
No. 4 Mark Taylor made 24, while tailender Jamie McCarthy top-scored with 25 not out from only 18 balls.
Bryce Swift replied with a steady 43 from 83 deliveries, including seven boundaries, while Taylor capped a strong performance with 4-25 from eight overs.
Brock-Burrum now hosts Osborne in a clash some thought would be the grand final, while Walla is home to The Rock in the other preliminary final.
Brock-Burrum won its maiden grand final last year against Walla by 50 runs in the competition's fourth year.
