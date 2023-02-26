It was probably our best fielding, two of my wickets guys just took unreal catches. Col Hagen caught Joe Perryman, a one-hander at point. He went with both hands, but it stuck in the left and he's a right-hander. We took three catches that could easily have not gone our way and it makes the difference between maybe chasing 170-180 rather than 116.

- The Rock Yerong Creek's Todd Hannam