Wodonga reached its sixth successive grand final after defeating Wangaratta by 13 shots in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday, February 25.
In still conditions ideal for a high standard of bowling, it was the rink of Mason Bayliss, Mark Westwick, Steve Coulston and David Smith who led the charge with a 30-18 shot victory over Ian Brimblecombe.
They were well supported by Jason King's five-shot win, while in another relatively close rink, Josh Rudd's side secured a 20-17 triumph.
Rapidly rising youngster Ethan Fruend was a shining light for Wangaratta, defeating Kylie Whitehead by seven shots.
Wodonga will be desperate to bounce back from its only loss of the season against Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort in next Saturday's decider on March 4.
The visitors bolted to a 25-shot lead after 30 ends in the semi-final after being forced to make changes with skipper Troy Williams unable to return in time from the US.
Rod Jones moved to the skipper's position and played a leading role in his rink's win.
Wodonga worked its way back within four shots at one stage, but the outsiders held on for an 81-70 win.
YMGCR will host the decider.
The other grand final venues will be decided early in the week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The other grand finalists are Wodonga v Corowa RSL (A2), Howlong v Moira Benalla (A3), Swanpool v Mansfield (A4), Moyhu v St James (B1), Corowa RSL v Yarrawonga (B2), Wodonga v Chiltern (B3) and Kiewa v Corryong (B4).
