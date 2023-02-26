The Border Mail

Wodonga reaches another Ovens and Murray Bowls Region A1 grand final

Updated February 26 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:10pm
Wodonga's Steve Coulston has played a leading role in the perennial grand finalist returning to another decider.

Wodonga reached its sixth successive grand final after defeating Wangaratta by 13 shots in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday, February 25.

