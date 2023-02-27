A Wodonga mother is still on a high after more than two months at sea rowing across the Atlantic Ocean.
Rosie Arnel and work colleague Angela Lawrence have returned to the Border after they completed the 4800-kilometre Atlantic Challenge from Spain to Antigua and Barbuda in 61 days.
"It was very surreal crossing the line and extremely invigorating at the same time," Mrs Arnel said.
"I saw my family watching us come in from a distance, this took my breath away. When we crossed the finish line I dropped the steering lines, Ange dropped the oars and instantly it was a feeling of 'we did it'.
"The challenge has so many layers and is an individual and personal experience for each rower, which makes it difficult to define the toughest part.
"We overcame weather conditions, equipment malfunctions, sleep deprivation, hunger, missing home and family and making sure you're the best team member so you're not negatively impacting your teammate."
Mrs Arnel said she it was a greater mental challenge than physical.
"We didn't encounter any physical limitations, which was very relieving. Mentally it was difficult," she said.
"Constantly being challenged and missing loved ones is hard. Some days all you feel you need is a hug from family to get back into it and it is the one thing you cannot have."
Ms Lawrence said she was "out breath and shaky" after she rowed the last burst to the line.
"There were lots and lots of emotions but above all was relief and excitement to see my partner," she said.
"The 'we've done it' feeling is still sinking in."
Ms Lawrence felt the physical effects of the row, but wouldn't hesitate to take on the challenge again in future.
"When you stop and lie down, you realise different parts of your body hurting. At times it was mind over matter to cope, but there was no escaping the physicality required," she said.
Mrs Arnel also hasn't ruled it out another attempt.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime challenge, but it equips you with skills and a deeper understanding of your capabilities. It can also be the beginning for more incredible experiences," she said.
"I missed my kids immensely, I don't think I can be away from them for so long again.
"However, as I reflect on the experience I cannot help but think how to do things differently and improve certain aspects. For that reason I would like to do it again, to do it better."
The pair rowed to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation, a charity close to Mrs Arnel's heart as it supported her when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, when pregnant with her youngest son.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.