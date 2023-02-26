Delighted Albury trainer Ron Stubbs says four-year-old Bianco Vilano 'arrived' in claiming the $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier on Saturday, February 25.
Bianco Vilano ($9.50) and fellow Albury-trained horse Our Last Cash ($7) from the Donna Scott stable will now contest the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 1.
Our Last Cash finished 1.85 lengths behind Stubbs' gelding to claim the other spot from the Southern District Racing Association.
"He's always a horse that's shown good ability and a lot of potential, but he's never got to the standard we thought he might, but he came out and went to another level," Stubbs remarked of the horse's third career win.
Highly fancied Wagga runner Burrandana ($10) from the Peter Morgan stable finished third, while another Wagga horse in Participator ($4.60F) finished last in 16th.
It will be the second time Stubbs has contested the Final after Tap 'N' Run snared a top 10 finish last year.
Magmetric also saluted for Stubbs on Saturday, February 25.
