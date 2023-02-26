The Border Mail
Albury horse trainer Ron Stubbs wins Country Championships Qualifier

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 26 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:07pm
Albury-trained Bianco Vilano claims the $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier on Saturday. Fellow Albury runner Our Last Cash was second. Picture by James Wiltshire

Delighted Albury trainer Ron Stubbs says four-year-old Bianco Vilano 'arrived' in claiming the $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier on Saturday, February 25.

