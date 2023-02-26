The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Corowa man resigned to fate of having break and enter charges finalised in Albury

By Albury Court
February 27 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Brian McLeod

A Corowa man's fight to have charges laid against him over a nighttime rampage through the Myer department store in Albury heard in the NSW Drug Court has failed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.