A Corowa man's fight to have charges laid against him over a nighttime rampage through the Myer department store in Albury heard in the NSW Drug Court has failed.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen had been advocating to have those charges put before the court because of the role illicit drugs played in her client's offending.
Also in his favour was the fact Alex Brian McLeod was raised in the Newcastle area.
Indications had been given that this might provide sufficient basis for McLeod's matters to be heard in the Hunter Drug Court at Toronto.
His case went before the court on February 13.
But Ms Simonsen has told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that the Drug Court deemed McLeod was not eligible for the referral as he had spent too long a period away from the Hunter Valley region.
She previously submitted to Ms McLaughlin that McLeod, 45, a long-time addict, would be best served by a sentencing outcome that involved the Drug Court's assessment and detoxification programs.
She has now asked that McLeod be sentenced in Albury on March 1.
McLeod, appearing via a video link to jail, indicated he accepted the Drug Court's decision and was more than happy for his matters to be finalised, having pleaded guilty to charges of break and enter and destroy property and enter enclosed lands.
The court had already heard how McLeod forced open the David Street entrance doors of Myer on November 7 at 12.12am.
McLeod left a trail of blood as he ran into the store and caused "a large amount of damage" to stock he knocked to the floor.
Minutes earlier, he climbed a tree outside Regent cinemas to get on to an awning to force his way inside.
