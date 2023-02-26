The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border Bullets captain Liam Scammell praises Tendai Chisoro and Ben Fulford after beating ACT Aces

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 26 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 6:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Ben Fulford backed up his 36 against Wagga with 27 in the win over ACT Aces. Picture by Liam Warren

Liam Scammell hailed the "incredible" batting of Tendai Chisoro after the Border Bullets powered to victory over ACT Aces on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.