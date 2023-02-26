Liam Scammell hailed the "incredible" batting of Tendai Chisoro after the Border Bullets powered to victory over ACT Aces on Sunday.
Chisoro smoked 62 off just 34 balls, crunching five sixes and three fours to swing the game his side's way.
The Bullets made their pursuit of 144 look effortless in the end, completing the chase with more than thee overs to spare at Exies Oval.
Scammell has witnessed Chisoro's class first-hand all season at St Patrick's but the Zimbabwean hit new heights in the must-win Regional Bash showdown.
"He's just an incredible player," Scammell said.
"I don't know how to describe him other than he's just on another level. How far and clean he hits the ball is not like anyone I've ever played with.
"He can just break a game open and when you're chasing a big score like that, for him to get us well ahead of the game and set it right up, it's hard to describe how important that is.
"It's a match-winning knock."
The Bullets had boxed themselves into a corner after collapsing to 88 all out in the day's first game against Wagga but came out swinging in the afternoon.
"We know the ACT has been a powerhouse in this competition, they've won it multiple times in the past few years but we've had the belief we're good enough to beat them," Scammell said.
"To beat them so comprehensively vindicates that belief we've got in the group to play at that level.
"It was a really well-managed chase. The way Ben Fulford came in and played with freedom, totally fearless...
"I said to the boys at the end it could have been a bit of a scrap to get over the line but the way 'Fully' came in and chanced his arm, got some nice shots away and a few things went his way, it was a fantastic chase.
"The way Sam Stephens and Jarryd Hatton finished the bowling innings, we could have quite easily been chasing 160-170 but those two boys executed their skills really well to close it out."
Fulford raced to 27 off 15 balls and Scammell led from the front with a crucial 38 not out to anchor the chase.
Earlier, the captain had almost single-handedly dragged the Bullets back into a winning position after the batting debacle against Wagga.
Scammell picked up three wickets in a magical first over and finished with 4-13, only for the Sloggers to edge home by two wickets in the final over.
"There was always going to be a bit in it early and your natural instincts in T20 are to go quite hard," Scammell said.
"We lost the toss, got sent in, the big boys batted at 9.30am and there was a bot of moisture in the wicket - but it was a disappointing batting effort."
ACT finished top of Pool C on run rate, although the Bullets players and Cricket Albury-Wodonga officials were still waiting on Sunday evening for official confirmation of which side was going through to finals day in Sydney.
