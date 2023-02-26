Central Albury reverberated to the extreme noise of two F-35A attack fighters flying low over the city on Monday morning, February 27.
The RAAF jets were heading south to the Avalon airshow, where they will be among the star attractions on Friday, March 3.
Eagle-eyed residents took to social media sharing videos and photos of the fighters.
A spokesperson from the Australian Defence Force said there would be "increased activity leading up-to, during and after the airshow".
"This activity will be conducted by the Royal Australian Air Force," the spokesperson said.
"There will also be an increase in road movements by military vehicles and equipment during this time."
