Corowa-Rutherglen's immediate future will be decided in just a few hours' time.
Roos members will vote at the Corowa Bowling Club on Monday night on whether to withdraw their senior football and netball teams from the Ovens and Murray League for 2023.
A mass exodus of players in both sports has left the club in dire straits despite the efforts of coaches and recruiters to get teams on the field.
Club officials put forward the following recommendation to members:
The Corowa Rutherglen Football Netball Club resolves to not field football teams or A & B grade senior netball teams in the 2023 Ovens & Murray Football and Netball league season due to a shortage of players and due to the damage to the club's facilities and will look to reset in 2024.
The recommendation will be passed if 75 percent of the votes cast are in favour.
That would leave the Ovens and Murray as a nine-team competition.
