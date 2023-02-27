The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New duck hunt regulations welcomed - and shunned - by North Victoria MPs

TH
By Ted Howes
February 28 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The duck hunting season in Victoria is down but not out, with new bag restrictions of four birds a day and just five weeks of hunting, a move that has been cautiously welcomed by shooting opponents but slammed by hunters.

Recently sworn-in member for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell says she is gutted the duck hunting season will go ahead but hopes to be a strong voice at a parliamentary inquiry into recreational bird shooting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.