Recently sworn-in member for Northern Victoria Georgie Purcell says she is gutted the duck hunting season will go ahead but hopes to be a strong voice at a parliamentary inquiry into recreational bird shooting.
The state's Game Management Authority last week confirmed the season will be from April 26 to May 30 with a bag limit for shooters of four birds a day.
Ms Purcell, of the Animal Justice Party, confirmed she had put her hand up to join a legislative council select committee to examine recreational native bird hunting.
"We're absolutely disappointed that a duck shooting season is proceeding in Victoria, even though it is heavily reduced and modified," Ms Purcell said.
"But we do see some light in the announcement that there will be a select committee having an inquiry into duck hunting in Victoria.
"And we're taking that as the writing on the wall that the government knows this is deeply, deeply unpopular among Victorians, both in metro areas and regional Victoria."
Ms Purcell said she firmly believed "it was a nonsense" that the Victorian Labor government was seeking to appease city folk and ignore regional voices on the issue.
She also said the notion that a ban on duck hunting would harm tourism was misguided and that outlawing the sport would actually benefit the tourism economy. "There are many regional groups of Victorians now who are actively campaigning to end shooting in their communities," she said.
"Regional Victoria has a lot of people from all over the north and other parts who want to see duck shooting come to an end. Our polling has consistently shown that Victorians overwhelmingly support a ban on duck shooting, and that includes regional areas as well.
"Research by Tourism Australia shows that people avoid areas where duck shooting is taking place for safety concerns or not having the best vibe. Banning duck shooting will actually increase regional tourism and benefit our regional economies."
Member for Ovens Valley, Nationals MP Tim McCurdy, said duck hunting was "an important part of the regional Victorian lifestyle".
"It's disappointing that the Labor government hasn't taken on board our suggestions and understood nuances of regional areas in duck hunting," a spokesman for Mr McCurdy said.
"We'd like to see a pragmatic approach that we get a good season in and a reasonable duck limit in place because it's a legitimate recreational activity.
"People do it for recreation but there's also some studies to suggest that it has a benefit on crops and agriculture, keeping duck-related pestilence down."
