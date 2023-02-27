The Border Bullets are through to the Regional Bash finals in Sydney - by the barest of margins.
Overnight calculations confirmed the Bullets have topped Pool C on run rate courtesy of their stunning six-wicket win over ACT in Griffith on Sunday afternoon.
Having chased down 144 in 16.5 overs overs, they ended up qualifying with one ball to spare.
Tendai Chisoro (62 off 34 balls), Ben Fulford (27 off 15) and Liam Scammell (38 not out off 36) made the seemingly impossible a reality after the Bullets had crashed to 88 all out against Wagga earlier in the day.
The Bullets now face Newcastle at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday, March 7.
"It's incredibly exciting," Bullets captain Liam Scammell said.
"It was a bit of a weird one, I guess anticlimactic because we didn't know.
"But we can't wait, bring it on!
"Newcastle and ACT have been the two strongest sides in this competition, so we'll give it a red-hot crack."
The mood could not have swung more dramatically from Sunday lunchtime, when the Bullets trudged off the field at Exies Oval having been rolled by the Sloggers in their first game.
At that stage, qualification looked out of the question but their positive approach against ACT ended up paying off in a big way.
Victory for Wagga against South West Steamers would have sent the Sloggers through but they slumped to 97 all out chasing 115.
"You have those highs and lows in sport," Scammell said.
"A lot of it was out of our control but our theme of the day was to be the best version of ourselves and control what we could.
"That's what we did, went out and played a really good game in the second game and turned it around."
Sam Stephens (3-10), Chisoro (1-8) and Jarryd Hatton (0-8) helped prevent ACT from piling on even more runs, having reached 2/125 after 16 overs, before the Bullets batters went to work.
"For all those guys to play and execute at that high standard was massive for us," Scammell said.
"We didn't know exactly what the equation was, so we just had to try to get it done as quick as we could.
"All those little moments, in the end, added up to us getting through."
Scammell insists the Bullets can go all the way now.
"We've got the job done and played nowhere near our potential," he said.
"We were a little disappointed with parts of our bowling and fielding effort in both games and we left a few runs out there as well.
"We'll be going there with the expectation to beat Newcastle.
"We know it'll be tough and we'll have to play really well but the belief in the group is that we're good enough to beat them."
