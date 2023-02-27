The Border Mail
Border Bullets have qualified for Regional Bash final against Newcastle at North Sydney Oval

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated February 27 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:10am
The Bullets lost to Wagga on Sunday but went through courtesy of their win over ACT.

The Border Bullets are through to the Regional Bash finals in Sydney - by the barest of margins.

