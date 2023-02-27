Lavington batter Sam Harris has been a driving force in the final third of the season as the club eyes a top two finish in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
Harris has been a rarity over the past decade - Corowa's Jarred Lane the other standout - combining provincial cricket with senior football at Lavington, Holbrook and Benalla, winning successive best and fairest awards in his two seasons at Hume League outfit Holbrook (2018-19).
But it's had no impact on his cricket, with his form over recent weeks as good as anything he's produced since a powerful 2013-14.
Harris has struck 208 runs at 52 in the past six games with the only loss against St Patrick's, who should pip the Panthers for second.
"It's been my most consistent year for a while, but nothing outstanding," he said modestly.
It's been my most consistent year for a while, but nothing outstanding. I keep finding ways to get myself out.- Sam Harris
"I keep finding ways to get myself out."
Harris posted his highest score in round 17 against East Albury with an unbeaten 60 on his way to 387 runs at 32.25 for the season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Panthers must beat Tallangatta on Saturday, March 4, and hope Wodonga upsets St Pat's to steal second.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.