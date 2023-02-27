A two-car collision near Jindera in which a woman was killed and others were seriously injured has been described as a "catastrophic accident".
Police said yesterday they were continuing to investigate the crash, with no new details to hand to provide a clue as to the cause.
The investigation would run alongside the preparation of a report for the coroner.
Inspector Scott Trewhella, of the NSW Highway Patrol in Albury, said the last thing police wanted to see was something as "catastrophic as this accident".
Inspector Trewhella said the state of the road was a part of any crash investigation, though there was nothing so far to suggest this contributed to Saturday's tragic event.
"We will take all details on board," he said.
"On Saturday people lost a loved one; this is the last thing we want to report on."
The woman who died was trapped in the car, while two children with her escaped injury.
The driver of the other car, a man, 21, was flown by air ambulance helicopter to Canberra.
A woman believed to be in her 60s and a man, 44, who were also in the second car suffered serious injuries.
"If people believe a road to be dangerous, there are means to report that," Inspector Trewhella said. "It's a domino effect; not just for the families, it affects the whole community.
"It's awful and there's no winners out of this one."
