NSW Highway Patrol says investigations are on-going for the crash in Jindera

By Sophie Else
Updated February 27 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 6:30pm
Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and VRA units rushed to the crash site, roads were closed in both directions but are now open again.

A two-car collision near Jindera in which a woman was killed and others were seriously injured has been described as a "catastrophic accident".

Sophie Else

Journalist

