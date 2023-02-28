As the season changes, it is time to celebrate the talented local artists that Albury-Wodonga has to offer.
Music, art, acrobatics and dance will all be on show at this season's CoCreate-Autumn festival, which will light up The Cube Wodonga courtyard this Saturday, March 4, from 4pm to 8pm.
Wodonga council's events team leader, Paige Dalley, said the event started as a way to celebrate the city's many artists.
"CoCreate showcases local, regional and metro artists and creates a different experience for the community to come along and see something they haven't seen before, and celebrate all things arts and culture," Ms Dalley said.
"The event revolves around big acts, colour and movement. Hyphen, The Cube and the courtyard are all activated, so people can come and walk through the three spaces and have lots of different experiences.
"The event started in March of last year and it is just growing every time. Every event is different and offers something new so people can come to each event and experience something unique.
"With the way we do our programming there is continual change - lots to see and lots to do. We will have food vendors on site, but people are also welcome to bring their own picnic as well.
"We encourage people to visit the local traders down the main street, grab some dinner and bring it over. We will have lots of tables and chairs and picnic rugs."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The acts include Nick Keogh, an energetic indi-pop performer from Melbourne, Junklandia, two brothers from the faraway planet Junklandia who embark on a mission to Earth to teach the earthlings their ways of music and creative recycling, Iva Mahoni, a local artist who has swiftly made a name for herself as a must watch on the local music scene, local magician Dane Certificate, the Flying Fruit Fly Circus and much more.
CoCreate is a free event and is suitable for all ages.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.