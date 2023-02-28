The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Artists and performers set to light up The Cube, Wodonga at CoCreate-Autumn

By Layton Holley
Updated February 28 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Flying Fruit Fly Circus' Monique Blackie, Tia Jones (bottom row), Eli Jones and Emilia Russel (top row) practising for CoCreate-Autumn. Picture by Layton Holley

As the season changes, it is time to celebrate the talented local artists that Albury-Wodonga has to offer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.