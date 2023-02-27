Japanese encephalitis spread 'bigger than we thought', department says

The Japanese encephalitis virus has infected more people in Northern Victoria than previously thought, research from the Heath Department has revealed.
A survey of more than 800 people showed one in 30 participants showed evidence of having a previous infection which indicates "many more people may have been infected than the number of ill or symptomatic cases reported".
Thirteen JEV cases in Victoria were reported in last year's mosquito season and just one case this season.
"By finding more cases than we were previously aware of, this important research reinforces the risk to all in the community that mosquito-borne diseases pose - especially in light of recent flood activity," Victoria's deputy chief health officer Deborah Friedman said.
"There are sensible steps people can take to avoid mosquito bites. Wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, use insect repellents, clear stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoid the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn."
The department said the fact that Victoria had recorded a case of JEV this mosquito season indicates the virus continues to circulate in parts of Victoria.
While vaccination against Japanese encephalitis is available, there are a number of mosquito-borne diseases known to be circulating in Victoria - such as Murray Valley encephalitis and West Nile (Kunjin) virus - for which no vaccine is available.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"That's why avoiding mosquito bites is the most important measure to protect against mosquito-borne diseases," the department said.
The eligibility criteria for vaccination against Japanese encephalitis has also been extended to seven new local government areas: Greater Bendigo, Northern Grampians, Hindmarsh, Horsham, Buloke, Yarriambiack and West Wimmera. Vaccination remains free of charge for those most at risk.
The serosurvey was run by the Department of Health in collaboration with local public health units and the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory.
Participants who showed evidence of prior infection were aged between 25 and 90, with a median age of 73, and most were male. They were identified in three regions that took part in the survey - Loddon Mallee, Goulburn Valley, and Ovens Murray.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.