The unsettling world events of the past few years have led to a resurgence of interest in the ways of the past, according to Jindera Pioneer Museum's Margie Wehner.
There was no doubting the interest of the 1500-strong crowd who flocked to the Forgotten Trades Festival on Sunday, February 25.
From basket weaving, blacksmithing and blade shearing to tin toy-making and machinery demonstrations, Ms Wehner said visitors were fascinated by the intricacies of the more than 25 "lost" trades and crafts in action at the grounds.
Albury MP Justin Clancy and his eldest son Xavier were among the crowd; Mr Clancy acknowledging the "massive efforts" of the historical society volunteers in a post on social media.
"Dad's first tractor was a Twin City - so seeing this one in the Tim Fischer shed certainly caught my attention," he remarked.
The throng of people at this year's festival was more than double the number to the 2021 event.
Ms Wehner said the affordable entry price, music and "big games" for the kids made it an attractive day out for families and visitors who hailed from the Border, North East, Wagga, and as far away as Brisbane and Adelaide.
But she also believes interest in the old ways - where things took time and were made from scratch - has been piqued by things like COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.
"There's a niggling thought in the back of our heads of 'what if?' she said.
"What happens if our power stops or we can't get x, y or z at the supermarket? We might just need to know how to do this!"
